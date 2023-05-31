Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene of the incident.
TDCJ bus carrying 5 inmates crashes in Trinity County
Log cabin fire wreck
City councilman and son save person from overturned burning car in Log Cabin
egg prices down
East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand
The city provided the water to distribute to affected residents and will give more away...
Firefighters distribute water to residents as boil water notice continues in Crockett
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint

Latest News

Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Colony of bees safely removed from gas station
Christus Health doctor talks about unsettling new stroke trends in younger patients
Surveillance video captures the moment a dog saves his younger brother from a coyote attack....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week