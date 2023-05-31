WATCH: Bear jumps out of vehicle after door opened with rope

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada (TMX) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle.

WCSO deputies coordinated a plan and were able to safely free the trapped bear!

Spring is an active time for the Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

Here are some tips to help prevent unwelcome bear visits: Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles.

Avoid leaving food in cars. Don’t leave garbage outside, and dispose of trash inside (not next to) bear-proof designated receptacles.

Do not feed the bears! Help keep wildlife wild for your protection and theirs.

Credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

