Douglass Indians in Regional Finals

The Douglass Indians prepare for Harleton
The Douglass Indians prepare for Harleton(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - The Douglass Indians finished up their district season with an undefeated record of 11-0 allowing them to cruise on into the playoffs weeks ago. And now the team finds themselves in the Regional finals with the winner heading to state. This came after the Indians managed to defeat the Beckville Bearcats this past weekend in a best of three series. You could call this team the come back kids, because after losing to Beckville 13-0 in game 1, the Indians would shrug it off and win Game 2. And with a 6-5 win in game 3 this past Saturday. You know, Douglass is ready for Round 5.

And their next opponent…the Harleton Wildcats just an hour and a half from each other. Look for Game 1 of the Regional Finals to be Thursday in Tyler at Mike Carter Field at 7 pm. Game 2 will be Friday at 5 pm with game three to follow if necessary.

