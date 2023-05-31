Drying out to end the week before rain odds ramp up, again, by this first weekend of June

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We did see a few pockets of rain and thunderstorms bubble up this afternoon, but the overall coverage was far less than what we have seen the past couple of days.

Any ongoing showers and thunderstorms will wane by sundown, giving way to mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.

With a ridge of high pressure expected to build overhead from Thursday through Friday, we will be back under partly-to-mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions with highs warming to around 90-degrees, which is right on par for where we should be as we enter the month of June.

There are signs that this ride of high pressure breaks down this weekend, though, opening up the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms to re-enter the picture across the Piney Woods.

We have the rain chance on Saturday at 30% before it goes up to 60% on Sunday. An upper level disturbance moving through Texas this weekend should add ample lift in our atmosphere to give us better rain coverage throughout east Texas.

The better rain odds for the upcoming weekend should knock a few degrees off our daytime highs as they come down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

We will keep a high-end, 60% chance of rain in play for Monday before we drop off to 30% on Tuesday followed by a low-end, 20% chance for next Wednesday.

The added cloud cover and decent rain chances early next week will hold our temperatures down into the upper 80′s, with rain-cooled air aiding in even cooler temperatures in the afternoon hours for those who get underneath some drenching downpours.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around one inch in many of our deep east Texas communities, with isolated, higher amounts certainly not out of the question given the efficient rainfall rates that often accompany summertime thunderstorms this time of year.

