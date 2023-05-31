Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters respond to single vehicle collision against telephone pole in Hudson

(WSAW)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision that ended with a downed transformer late Tuesday night.

According to the Hudson authorities, the vehicle struck a telephone pole and sheared it off causing the pole and transformer to fall into the roadway on Walnut Hill Road. The firefighters believe that the driver fled on foot.

The ACSO, Hudson PD, Allegiance EMS, and Oncor also responded to the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Image from the scene of the incident.
