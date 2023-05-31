Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Crockett’s week-long boil water notice continues

The Houston County Water control improvement district has been under a boil water notice since May 24.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston County Water control improvement district has been under a boil water notice since May 24, and a week later, they hope to get answers soon as to when the notices will be lifted.

The water district said they are continuing to do testing and are hoping to get results back today to see where they stand.

On May 24th they sent an advisory water boil notice. Sediment was found in the water that was not able to be filtered out properly. They bring water from the lake which then gets processed and filtered before being sent their customers.

The City of Crockett is one of the customers with the district and says it does effect 100 percent of the town. They said that if by chance they continue to be under a boil notice, they will be planning to distribute more bottled water cases at the fire stations parking lot.

Water bottle cases were distributed Tuesday and the last cases were handed out before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

