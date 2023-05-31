Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: A shower possible today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A few places could start with some patch fog this morning.  Otherwise, partly cloudy skies early then mostly sunny skies headed into the afternoon.  Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  It does not look like we will see as much activity today as what we saw yesterday afternoon.  Mostly sunny skies with very warm and humid conditions continue through the end of the week with most places hitting the lower 90s by Friday afternoon.  Better rain chances return to the forecast this weekend, which will drop temperatures back into the mid 80s.

