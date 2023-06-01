Ending the week on a warm and dry note before rain chances ramp up this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A ridge of high pressure building overhead limited cloud growth today. In turn, this put a lid on the atmosphere, keeping us dry.

High pressure will keep us high and dry through Friday, which will lead to another day of mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs topping out in the lower 90′s.

High pressure will then break down this weekend, opening up the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms to re-enter the picture across the Piney Woods.

We have the rain chance on Saturday at 30% before it goes up to 60% on Sunday.

While not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, those that do may get in on some locally heavy downpours with some rumbles of thunder to go along with it. This could certainly alter some of those outdoor plans you may have in place.

The better rain odds for the upcoming weekend should knock a few degrees off our daytime highs as they come down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

We will keep a high-end, 60% chance of rain in play for Monday before we drop off to 30% on Tuesday followed by low-end chances as we head into the middle of next week.

The added cloud cover and decent rain chances early next week will hold our temperatures down into the middle-to-upper 80′s, with rain-cooled air aiding in even cooler temperatures in the afternoon hours for those who get underneath some drenching downpours.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around one inch in many of our deep east Texas communities, with isolated, higher amounts certainly not out of the question given the efficient rainfall rates that often accompany summertime thunderstorms this time of year.

