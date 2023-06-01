Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning.  Expect light southeast winds today, which continues to increase the humidity across the region.  Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees this afternoon.  Mostly sunny and hot for Friday with a few more clouds rolling in this weekend.  The chance for rain returns to the forecast Saturday, especially during the afternoon and more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Sunday.  The chances for rain will help keep the temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

