Timpson ISD hires new basketball coach

Timpson ISD announcing Jermaine Lewis as new head basketball coach
Timpson ISD announcing Jermaine Lewis as new head basketball coach(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD announcing today that they are proud to welcome Jermaine Lewis as the all new head basketball coach. Lewis has 15 years of coaching experience at Gladewater and Pine Tree. Lewis played basketball and earned degrees at both Kilgore and the University of Nevada and was inducted into the Kilgore mens basketball hall of fame in 2019. So should make a good edition over there with the Timpson Basketball program.

