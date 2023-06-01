TxDOT report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was driving over 100 miles per hour when he hit the vehicle of a woman who was not medically advised to drive, according to a crash report.

Lance Irvin Modisette, 18, died on the scene in the May 19 crash in Nacogdoches County. The driver of the other vehicle, Sherry Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, died on May 27 in a Nacogdoches hospital.

The crash report states Randall had received a medical procedure on May 19 and paperwork advised her not to operate a vehicle.

According to the investigator’s narrative opinion, Randall was traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. 259 and was attempting to cross the southbound lane into a private drive. Modisette was driving in the northbound lane and approached a hillcrest. Randall either stopped or tried to stop in the middle of both southbound lanes to avoid colliding with southbound traffic. That is when Modisette’s car hit Randall’s vehicle.

The crash report states that Modisette’s passenger said Modisette was speeding to catch up to another vehicle and estimated he was driving between 100 and 120 miles per hour. The passenger also said Modisette “had been drinking,” according to the narrative. A download of Modisette’s car showed the preceding five seconds before the crash and showed he had been accelerating up to 130 miles per hour until approximately 1.5 seconds prior to impact, when the brakes were applied and he slowed to 106 miles per hour at the time of impact.

According to the narrative, medical paperwork showed Randall had received a medical procedure on that date and was advised not to operate a vehicle. A friend of Randall said she had been prescribed “numerous” pain medications.

An autopsy of Modisette has been ordered.

