NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - June 1st marks the start of Blueberry season.

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the blueberry crop and how a late March freeze affected it. The Blueberry Place partners with the city of Nacogdoches for the annual Blueberry Festival. This yeah they have lost about half of their berries.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.