Creamy Tuscan pasta by Mama Steph

This pasta has just a few ingredients, and it’s all made in one pan, so clean up is easy. You’re going to want all that extra time to dive in to a bowl of this
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This pasta has just a few ingredients, and it’s all made in one pan, so clean up is easy. You’re going to want all that extra time to dive in to a bowl of this creamy, tasty dinner.

Creamy Tuscan pasta by Mama Steph

1 pound of pork loin, pork butt, or pork tenderloin

1 tablespoon of olive oil for the pan

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 pound penne pasta, uncooked

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained of oil and then julienned or chopped

2 cups chicken broth (or use water, if desired)

2 ounces cream cheese, chopped

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

2 cups chopped raw spinach, chopped

salt and pepper

Method:

1. Cut the meat into 1-inch cubes, about the size of dice.

2. Put the oil in a large, deep skillet, then turn on medium heat.

3. When pan is heated, add the meat, and stir occasionally until it’s browned on all sides.

4. Add the garlic, and cook until fragrant (about a minute)

5. Add the pasta, tomatoes, and broth or water to the skillet, stirring in well.

6. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to simmer by adjusting heat. Cover and cook for five minutes.

7. Remove the lid and continue cooking for five or six more minutes, until pasta is done to your liking.

8. Add the cream cheese and Parmesan and then stir until melted and combined well.

9. Remove from heat. Add the spinach, stir in, and cover the pan to allow it to wilt for five minutes or so.

10. Season with salt and pepper (about 1/2 teaspoon of each to start) and stir.

Serve hot with bread, a salad or whatever you like. Enjoy!

