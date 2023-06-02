Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott announces departure of PUC Chairman Lake

Two more wind farms have filed notice to connect with transmission lines in the Panhandle.
Two more wind farms have filed notice to connect with transmission lines in the Panhandle.(Public Utility Commission of Texas)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
From Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the resignation of Peter Lake as Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC).

Lake has served as PUC Chairman since he was first appointed in April 2021, overseeing the implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas electric grid following Winter Storm Uri.

“Peter Lake is a true public servant who stepped up during a critical time in our state to help rebuild not only the PUC, but Texans’ trust in those charged with providing reliable power,” said Governor Abbott. “With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14 bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law. I thank Lake for his service to Texas and his tireless work to secure and strengthen our state’s power grid.”

The Governor will announce the new PUC Chairman in the coming days.

Lake’s resignation as Chairman is effective immediately. He will continue to serve as PUC Commissioner until July 1, 2023.

PUC regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

