Harleton takes game 1 over Douglass

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Mike Carter field in Tyler it would be Game 1 of the 2A regional playoff round between Douglass and Harleton. Wildcats pitcher Mason Clark would come out gunning putting the first six batters down on K’s in the first and second inning.

That’s 6 up and six strikeouts for Clark going into the third. It is here where Douglass would try to settle down and get a man in scoring position, but a fielders choice tag on the runner would put an end to that.

Harleton would go on to win it 4-1.

