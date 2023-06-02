Leadsership Lufkin’s dueling pianos fundraiser sells out ahead of Friday’s show

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Leadership Lufkin Alumni Association is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year. The event helps award scholarships to their members.

“I’m excited to see how the crowd participates,” said Leadership Lufkin director Lyndsey Brawley.

The Dueling Pianos Show is the first fundraiser event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, two pianists will be positioned in front of each other in the center of the room. They will play songs and interact with the crowd for the three-hour show.

“I think the community is ready to have a fun event again and this one is always top of the list on bringing the fun,” said board member Michelle Briley.

The money collected is used to provide scholarships for leadership members.

“I think it just shows how much the community believes in the work of the chamber and they believe in growing leaders in the community,” said Briley.

Brawley said in previous fundraisers, they raise up to $15,000 in scholarships.

“We’re right on track for that this year, and all of that goes into our foundation, the chamber foundation, and then we’re able to award scholarships.”

Leadership Lufkin consists of groups of students and community members that focus on learning about local government, education, and economic development.

They have had 800 members over the last 40 years said Brawley.

“People from all over Lufkin and Angelina County are in that program, and they are some of the best ambassadors I feel that we have.”

Doors open at 7:30 pm.

As of Thursday, tickets are sold out.

