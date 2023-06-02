Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was an aggravated assault on the downtown square in Tyler Friday afternoon.

Randy Daniels, 61, of Tyler, has been arrested following a fight that ended up in a stabbing with a boxcutter, according to Tyler police. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has not yet been set.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said that Daniels and the other man knew each other and were arguing.

A woman claims to have stopped the stabbing when she saw it taking place on the square. Raynie Castaneda was leaving downtown when she says she saw two men fighting on the ground on the Tyler square.

Castaneda says that she didn’t see any blood during the altercation, but she saw a box cutter one of the men was holding. That is when she said she decided to act.

“...I saw the box cutter and I was like, ‘oh no, I’m not witnessing a murder on this day,’” says Castaneda. “I went and talked to them like I would any of my nephews or nieces or my children. I just told them to stop, and I counted to two and they stopped.”

Castaneda said she has no idea what the men were fighting about. Authorities have not released any cause for the altercation, either.

The suspect was held by police at the scene and arrested.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with minor lacerations. He has not been identified.

A woman claims to have stopped a stabbing taking place in the square in Tyler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.