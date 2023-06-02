Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a warm and muggy start with fair skies.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures in the lower 90s late afternoon.  There may be a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers to pop up, but it won’t be much.  Chances for rain look better this weekend, especially during the afternoon hours on Saturday.  Clouds and scattered showers through the weekend keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 80s.  Chances for rain continue into next week with the best chances being each afternoon and early evening.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of pedestrian killed in Lufkin crash
Pedestrian killed generic
Unidentified pedestrian struck, killed when walking through Lufkin intersection
TxDOT report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Raul Meza Jr., 62, is facing charges in the deaths of his roommate, Jesse Fraga, and Gloria...
Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, may be ‘serial killer,’ police say
'The Blueberry Place' sign
East Texas blueberry crops hit hard by late season freeze, but plenty left for festival, pickers

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-2-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-2-23
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Ending the week on a warm and dry note before rain chances ramp up this weekend
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast