UT Tyler’s Tatum Goff is Pitcher of the Year

By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler Lady Patriot star pitcher Tatum Goff has been named the 2023 TUCCI/NFCA Division II Pitcher of the Year as announced by the organization this afternoon.

The junior posted a remarkable 42-0 record throughout the year, setting a new NCAA Division II record for consecutive victories and the most wins without a loss in a single season across all NCAA levels.

