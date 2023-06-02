Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Car thief steals VW with 2-year-old still inside, leaves child on Florida street

A Florida child was reunited with his family on Thursday after his mother’s car was stolen while he slept in the back seat. Credit: Holly Hill Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
From TMX

HOLLY HILL, Florida - A Florida child was reunited with his family on Thursday after his mother’s car was stolen while he slept in the back seat, but the suspect is still at large, authorities said.

According to the Holly Hill Police Department, the child’s mother ran inside a relative’s house on 300 block of Clifton Avenue to grab something while her 2-year-old son slept in his car seat. In a matter of “seconds,” the suspect stole the vehicle with the child inside.

A short time later, a 911 caller reported the child had been left in the parking lot outside an auto body shop on the 200 block of State Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the Holly Hill Police Department shows the suspect leaving the child outside the body shop shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to retrieve the child, and “reunited the boy with his family in good health,” the sheriff’s office said.

The stolen vehicle is a red Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Florida license plate AJ7-9FA. The suspect is described as male, age 15–20, wearing a black hoodie with red lettering and a white hat.

Holly Hill Police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

