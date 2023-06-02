WATCH: Maryland firefighters save baby deer from storm drain

From TMX

OWINGS MILL, Maryland - Firefighters in a Baltimore suburb heroically saved a baby deer trapped in a sewer drain.

The distressed mama deer caught the attention of a concerned mother and her son during their evening bike ride. Acting swiftly, they rallied neighbors for help. With the assistance of a volunteer dispatcher and the fire department, three fire engines rushed to the scene. Working together, the firefighters used a claw tool to pry open the drain grate.

One brave firefighter descended into the drain and emerged with the frightened baby deer cradled in his arms. The crowd erupted in applause, relieved by the successful rescue. As the firefighter approached, the mama deer anxiously watched from a nearby distance. Showing great care and sensitivity, he gently reunited the baby deer with its mother.

To everyone’s delight, the mama deer touched noses with her precious fawn, confirming their unbreakable bond. With the heartwarming reunion complete, the deer family darted into the night, leaving behind a community inspired by the power of compassion and the enduring love between a mother and her child.

The rescue serves as a reminder that even in ordinary moments, extraordinary acts of kindness can unite communities and warm the hearts of all involved.

