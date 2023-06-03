Kitchen Pickin’: The Nutcracker
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week, Jeff gets creative with what goes in the kitchen and Steph hits the jackpot again.
Tupperware lids
Jeff: We’ve made a decision to be much pickier with what we buy. Tupperware and Pyrex are a casualty of that decision. But I saw these bright lids popping out to me and I couldn’t resist. I even told Mrs. Picker that: “I couldn’t resist.” Lids are actually a very easy flip. They’ll fit in a poly mailer and they’re in more demand because they’re the first to break on a Tupperware product.
Steph: These lids are like a burst of sunshine. Or a Starburst, as the case may be. They were introduced in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s. They are very easy to seal, which I think was the purpose, right? Someone out there needs these!
Pampered Chef
Jeff: I just can’t quit buying these things. I think I may just enjoy the practicality of them, even though I’m not likely to use them.
Steph: This is so practical and really useful. It would be helpful when measuring butter or shortening for cookies or dumplings. Good one to grab at a yard sale!
University of Texas oven mitt and hot pad
Jeff: If you’re a fan of the ‘Horns, be sure to check out our eBay store, as we had a ton of UT merch. This still has the tag, which I’m always drawn to. It can be listed as “new.”
Steph: Brand new, perfect for the dad who loves the Longhorns! Can’t beat that price.
Starbucks cups
Jeff: Always a success when we find Starbucks! We’d never seen this type. Looks like they’re called “handleless mugs” and they’re from 2008. I have a feeling one of these days we’re going to come upon someone trying to get rid of their whole Starbucks collection and we’ll have a big decision to make then.
Steph: I just love these. The shape, the colors, the way they feel in the hand... these are tempting.
May stores nutcracker
Jeff: This guy is from 1992 and distributed by May Department Stores. It appears May was the parent company to outlets like Foley’s. Ever since I was a child, I’ve been interested in nutcrackers. I think one of my grandmothers must have had one.
Steph: I’d never heard of May, but definitely had heard of Foleys, since we’d had one in Tyler. I think you’re not the only one, by far, who likes these handsome nutcrackers, Jeff. Great find, and so nostalgic.
More Fire King
Jeff: More Fire King for the Fire King Queen. If Mama Steph ain’t happy, nobody’s happy! We found these at a garage sale and we’re hyper-aware these days of white and jadeite green Fire King for Steph.
Steph: Do y’all see how blessed I am to have friends like Jeff and Cheryl? They’re too good to me. But I sure am glad, because these vintage pieces give me so much joy. The batter bowl and the 6-inch bowl in my favorite swirl pattern were a great find, and the price was amazing. Just $5 for both, I think. It’s like having pieces of American kitchen history right here in my kitchen.
