Kitchen Pickin’: The Nutcracker

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week, Jeff gets creative with what goes in the kitchen and Steph hits the jackpot again.

Tupperware lids

Canisters are a bulky ship, but lids are an easy flip. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We’ve made a decision to be much pickier with what we buy. Tupperware and Pyrex are a casualty of that decision. But I saw these bright lids popping out to me and I couldn’t resist. I even told Mrs. Picker that: “I couldn’t resist.” Lids are actually a very easy flip. They’ll fit in a poly mailer and they’re in more demand because they’re the first to break on a Tupperware product.

Steph: These lids are like a burst of sunshine. Or a Starburst, as the case may be. They were introduced in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s. They are very easy to seal, which I think was the purpose, right? Someone out there needs these!

Pampered Chef

These measuring devices have become a regular on the show. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I just can’t quit buying these things. I think I may just enjoy the practicality of them, even though I’m not likely to use them.

Steph: This is so practical and really useful. It would be helpful when measuring butter or shortening for cookies or dumplings. Good one to grab at a yard sale!

University of Texas oven mitt and hot pad

Hook 'em! (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: If you’re a fan of the ‘Horns, be sure to check out our eBay store, as we had a ton of UT merch. This still has the tag, which I’m always drawn to. It can be listed as “new.”

Steph: Brand new, perfect for the dad who loves the Longhorns! Can’t beat that price.

Starbucks cups

These are from 2008. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Always a success when we find Starbucks! We’d never seen this type. Looks like they’re called “handleless mugs” and they’re from 2008. I have a feeling one of these days we’re going to come upon someone trying to get rid of their whole Starbucks collection and we’ll have a big decision to make then.

Steph: I just love these. The shape, the colors, the way they feel in the hand... these are tempting.

May stores nutcracker

This is from 1992. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This guy is from 1992 and distributed by May Department Stores. It appears May was the parent company to outlets like Foley’s. Ever since I was a child, I’ve been interested in nutcrackers. I think one of my grandmothers must have had one.

Steph: I’d never heard of May, but definitely had heard of Foleys, since we’d had one in Tyler. I think you’re not the only one, by far, who likes these handsome nutcrackers, Jeff. Great find, and so nostalgic.

More Fire King

Mama Steph continues to benefit from Jeff's adventures. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: More Fire King for the Fire King Queen. If Mama Steph ain’t happy, nobody’s happy! We found these at a garage sale and we’re hyper-aware these days of white and jadeite green Fire King for Steph.

Steph: Do y’all see how blessed I am to have friends like Jeff and Cheryl? They’re too good to me. But I sure am glad, because these vintage pieces give me so much joy. The batter bowl and the 6-inch bowl in my favorite swirl pattern were a great find, and the price was amazing. Just $5 for both, I think. It’s like having pieces of American kitchen history right here in my kitchen.

