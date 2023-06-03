Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting the morning off with partly cloudy skies and a couple weakening showers and thunderstorms that moved through the area overnight. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, but we’ll see a quick warm up into the 80s by mid-morning. Skies will turn more mostly cloudy through the morning as well, and the chance for more rain increases at the same time. This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s (low 90s for some who don’t see as much rain or cloud cover).

Showers and storms should be weakening heading into the evening, but it is possible we could see more rain overnight. Sunday will have a similar forecast with the scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could also see some fog Sunday morning, something you may want to account for as you’re making plans to head out the door tomorrow morning for church. The wet and warm pattern we’re in looks like it will continue through most of the next week, with isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast through at least next Thursday. Through the same time period, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day, and morning lows in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

