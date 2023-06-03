Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 80s, and low 90s for some.
Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the upper 80s, and low 90s for some.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting the morning off with partly cloudy skies and a couple weakening showers and thunderstorms that moved through the area overnight. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s, but we’ll see a quick warm up into the 80s by mid-morning. Skies will turn more mostly cloudy through the morning as well, and the chance for more rain increases at the same time. This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s (low 90s for some who don’t see as much rain or cloud cover).

Showers and storms should be weakening heading into the evening, but it is possible we could see more rain overnight. Sunday will have a similar forecast with the scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could also see some fog Sunday morning, something you may want to account for as you’re making plans to head out the door tomorrow morning for church. The wet and warm pattern we’re in looks like it will continue through most of the next week, with isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast through at least next Thursday. Through the same time period, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day, and morning lows in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFD Chief 2, Battalion 1 and Rescue 4 arrived to find a person in an excavated hole, entrapped...
Person entrapped in sandy trench pulled to safety by Lufkin first responders
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
East Texas lawmakers explain votes on Paxton impeachment
'The Blueberry Place' sign
East Texas blueberry crops hit hard by late season freeze, but plenty left for festival, pickers

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-3-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-2-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips