Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball, softball games

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - For many of these all-stars, it’s their final game as a high school student athlete before moving on.

Both the softball and baseball games played at Whitehouse featured very talented athletes. In the early stages of the baseball game, going between the red and blue, defensive plays were used before the scoring began in the fourth inning. Jackson Glymph was the third batter in a row retired by White Oak’s Landyn Grant.

Getting a chance to play in the FCA Heart of Champions all-star game has to be a thrill for these student athletes. In the end, red won 10-3.

Meanwhile, red and blue softball FCA all-stars also had a match. Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.