Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball, softball games

Getting a chance to play in the FCA Heart of Champions all-star game has to be a thrill for these student athletes.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - For many of these all-stars, it’s their final game as a high school student athlete before moving on.

Both the softball and baseball games played at Whitehouse featured very talented athletes. In the early stages of the baseball game, going between the red and blue, defensive plays were used before the scoring began in the fourth inning. Jackson Glymph was the third batter in a row retired by White Oak’s Landyn Grant.

Getting a chance to play in the FCA Heart of Champions all-star game has to be a thrill for these student athletes. In the end, red won 10-3.

Meanwhile, red and blue softball FCA all-stars also had a match. Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Red led 8-0 as the blue team whittled down the lead and tied the game at 8 in the eighth inning. The game ended in an 8-8 tie.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFD Chief 2, Battalion 1 and Rescue 4 arrived to find a person in an excavated hole, entrapped...
Person entrapped in sandy trench pulled to safety by Lufkin first responders
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
East Texas lawmakers explain votes on Paxton impeachment
'The Blueberry Place' sign
East Texas blueberry crops hit hard by late season freeze, but plenty left for festival, pickers

Latest News

Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball game
Student athletes compete in final FCA All Stars baseball game
Teams tie in FCA All Stars softball match
The Louisiana senior from White Oak is one of eight East Texans in the NCAA baseball tournament.
9 East Texas athletes participating in NCAA baseball tournament
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half...
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals