Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Fox Royale to play at free Lufkin concert

The band Fox Royale will perform at a free concert put on by the Lufkin Limners Sunday evening.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The band Fox Royale will perform at a free concert put on by the Lufkin Limners Sunday evening.

This concert is the first event of its kind put on by the Limners, who are a local arts organization intended to bring new life and energy to the culture of Lufkin.

Limners Leader Aubrey Prunty had a personal connection with the members of Fox Royale from when they were part of a Limners group together in Joplin, Missouri. She said she first invited the band just to check out the Lufkin community, then asked if they would play at the concert.

Fox Royale is just starting an ambitious live tour. “We’re on week one, so right now it’s totally fine,” Nathan Hurley said. “By week 12, we’ll probably be a little wiped out, but we’re going any place they’ll let us go.”

They are set to play at a free concert being held at the Louis Bronaugh Park Stage Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information on the band’s tour, check their site.

This concert is the first event of its kind put on by the Limners.
This concert is the first event of its kind put on by the Limners.(Lufkin Parks & Recreation)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Community members gathered together for a 1.5-mile hike.
Nacogdoches community goes hiking for National Trails Day
Daniel Savala (left) and Christopher Hundl (right)
‘Spiritual mentor’ of ex-Baylor campus minister arrested in sexual abuse of two Waco boys
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

Community members gathered together for a 1.5-mile hike.
Nacogdoches community goes hiking for National Trails Day
On Friday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, two pianists will be positioned in front of...
Leadership Lufkin’s dueling pianos fundraiser sells out ahead of Friday’s show
East Texas blueberry crops hit hard by late season freeze, but plenty left for festival, pickers
East Texas blueberry crops hit hard by late season freeze, but plenty left for festival, pickers
CHRISTUS Health nurse discusses unsettling new stroke trends in younger patients