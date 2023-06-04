Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today shaped up to be a beautiful Sunday with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the middle 80s. Some showers and thunderstorms bubbled up later in the day, but coverage was nowhere near what we saw on Saturday. Limited rain chances will persist into the later evening hours as temperatures steadily cool into the night. There could be some patchy fog early tomorrow morning, so be extra careful while out on your morning commute. Our Monday will be a pleasant start to the work week with mild middle 60s in the morning and warm afternoon highs once again ranging in the middle to upper 80s. Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, although coverage is expected to be somewhat limited again, meaning not everyone will see rain tomorrow, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy just to be safe. The middle of this work week will seem like a broken record, as each day will start out in the middle to upper 60s before warming up into the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. Pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day, mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours. It seems like we will begin to trend even drier for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week, leading to warmer afternoon highs right around the 90-degree mark. Overall, it looks like we will be stuck in a typical “summertime” pattern for at least the next week, so cross your fingers and do your best rain dance. You just might get lucky with a nice afternoon downpour!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.