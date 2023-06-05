Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

City of Zavalla no longer outsourcing GUI operations

City of Zavalla no longer outsourcing GUI operations
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has faced issues with their water system for the past year, especially with obtaining licensing to operate it.

Now an employee with the city has the proper licensing to maintain the special system.

The city operates a GUI water system for its residents, which means the well has ground water under the influence. To operate this well the state requires a class “C” license or higher.

The city has had to outsource their GUI well license from out of the area for the last several months, as no one met the qualifications.

Joy Yarbrough is the city’s water compliance coordinator. She now has the proper licensing.

“The state requires anyone who operates a GUI water system with a certain amount of population, they have to have a class C water ground or higher. If you have the class C you have to have this certain cartridge monitoring filtering class,” Yarbrough said.

As of several months ago only six people in the entire state had the ground water license and have taken the cartridge monitoring filtering class. Yarbrough makes the seventh.

The city was outsourcing the license from Earl Norrod who is a retired water operator. They were spending roughly $1,200 per month for the license if he had to come out to check on the wells, and testing it was extra.

“I’m here on site for filter changes, if they need to conduct any bac T samples which we are required to do one a month. I can sign and submit the monthly reports that are needed or if anything that is required a licensed operator to sign,” Yarbrough said.

The GUI system is also getting a nano filtration system put in right now.

“It’s fairly new for this area, it’s going to be filtering the color and hopefully help with our disinfection byproducts,” Yarbrough said

Yarbrough said they are hoping to get the city back on track and on the mend.

“As a city we are moving forward, we are putting in a filtration system, we’re hopefully getting new tanks pretty soon, we are just trying to make the city better,” Yarbrough said.

Since the problem began, citizens have seen multiple boil order notices and water outages.

They say the filtration system should be finished by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

Latest News

Late Hawkins High School student called 'creative, talented' by former teacher
Increased diabetes rates cause push for more education about disease
Sen. Ted Cruz with Sen. Bryan Hughes.
Sen. Cruz tours UT Tyler Health Science Center, commends ‘innovative healthcare’
East Texas Food Bank announces new CEO