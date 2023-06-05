Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dodging more scattered downpours in the Piney Woods through the mid-week time frame

Weather Where You Live
Keep the umbrellas handy as we will be dodging more scattered downpours in the next couple of days.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first Monday of June had some blue skies and sunshine as well as building clouds and some cooling thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Any pockets of rain will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day.  However, there are some small-scale boundaries in place to where a few isolated thunderstorms may persist into the late evening hours to where we will leave the rain chance at 20% tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Small disturbances passing overhead will interact with daytime heating and remnant outflow boundaries to keep our rain and thunderstorm chance at 40% on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

While not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, those that do may get in on some locally heavy downpours with some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. 

Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.

A few scattered downpours will be in play, again, on Wednesday, but the rain odds will drop slightly to 30% with highs around 90.

For the end of the week and heading into the weekend, we will drop our daily rain chance to 20% as rain coverage becomes less scattered and more isolated in nature.  In turn, look for daytime highs to climb into the lower 90′s with regularity as we progress into the second weekend of June.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
7 Day Forecast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-5-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-5-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips