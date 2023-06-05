Dodging more scattered downpours in the Piney Woods through the mid-week time frame

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first Monday of June had some blue skies and sunshine as well as building clouds and some cooling thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Any pockets of rain will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day. However, there are some small-scale boundaries in place to where a few isolated thunderstorms may persist into the late evening hours to where we will leave the rain chance at 20% tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Small disturbances passing overhead will interact with daytime heating and remnant outflow boundaries to keep our rain and thunderstorm chance at 40% on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

While not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, those that do may get in on some locally heavy downpours with some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds.

Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.

A few scattered downpours will be in play, again, on Wednesday, but the rain odds will drop slightly to 30% with highs around 90.

For the end of the week and heading into the weekend, we will drop our daily rain chance to 20% as rain coverage becomes less scattered and more isolated in nature. In turn, look for daytime highs to climb into the lower 90′s with regularity as we progress into the second weekend of June.

