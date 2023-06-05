Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank announces new CEO

The new CEO of the East Texas Food Bank was announced Monday afternoon. David Emerson will be the food bank’s sixth CEO in their 35-year history.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new CEO of the East Texas Food Bank was announced Monday afternoon. David Emerson will be the food bank’s sixth CEO in their 35-year history.

This follows the retirement of current CEO Dennis Cullinane, who will step down at the end of June, after 13 years of service.

Emerson has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank in the metroplex.

“I’m looking forward to being able to grow the food bank even more. So, really see the outreach go into all the rural areas to bring these food resource centers online that they have under construction right now and just looking for new opportunities as we continue to go forward on how to best serve the communities,” said Emerson.

Emerson helped to restart operations for the Midwest Food Bank in Texas. He increased revenue from $9 million to $25 million and grew the operations from 40 agency partners to 100 in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

He also has extensive non-profit experience with the American Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

