Fairfield Lake State Park closes to the public after firm rejects $25M bid from Texas Parks and Wildlife

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Fairfield Lake State Park was closed to the public at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, after the firm that owns the property rejected a $25 million bid from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners will “continue to pursue options for saving Fairfield Lake State Park, including through condemnation,” said Commission Chairman Arch Aplin III.

In the meantime, TPWD staff must focus on decommissioning the property before the state’s lease ends on June 13.

The park had been open for day use visitation while TPWD “took persistent and extraordinary steps to negotiate” with Todd Interests, the firm which purchased the property from Vistra Corp.

TPWD extended a formal offer that totaled $25 million as an incentive for Todd Interests to relinquish its contract. If accepted, it would have allowed TPWD to purchase the park. “Todd Interests rejected that offer,” TPWD said.

On Monday, June 5, park staff will begin to remove equipment and relocate staff members. Closure of the park also means the public’s loss of access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 to consider acquiring - through condemnation - the 5,000-acre property in Freestone County that includes Fairfield Lake and Fairfield Lake State Park.

“We want to thank the more than 6,250 people who have supported Fairfield Lake State Park since it reopened,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., “and the millions who made memories there in the nearly 50 years before that. We look forward to having the opportunity to welcome you again someday.”

