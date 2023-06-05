Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building

FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Officials with the FBI were seen at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office building early Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m. federal officials were conducting what they said was a court authorized law enforcement activity on Victoria Street.

According to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, it has to do with Ricardo Rodriguez, the sheriff office assistant chief and current UISD Board Member.

In early May, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency room physician.

UISD has stated before that the incident was not connected to any district matter or business and would not comment further on it; however, they say Rodriguez will continue as board member during his legal process.

Since then, UISD parents and members of the community have been very vocal about his position among the trustees.

Many have asked the trustees to take action against Rodriguez.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office has been temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

