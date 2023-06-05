Increased diabetes rates cause push for more education

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in this country. According to the CDC, cases have risen from 27 million in 2018 to an estimated 37 million. As a result, education about the disease has become the focus of a UT Health program called Diabetes University.

“Just coping with the day-to-day challenges of diabetes and working through some of those issues. We try to help them, you know, just work through that and preventing diabetes-related complications,” said Diabetes Educator Marci Wright.

The program offers self-management training, like learning how to meal plan, incorporate physical activity or monitor blood sugar. They also teach East Texans prevention of diabetes-related complications, information about how their medications work and tips for how to reach their goals.

The program started in the late 1990s through their Tyler clinic and was later offered by telehealth in April of last year, which is when they saw a 41 percent increase in enrollment.

“UT Health East Texas covers a very large service area, and many of these patients just can’t come to Tyler for diabetes education, and so telehealth allows us to reach out to these patients and provide those services,” said Wright.

Wright said the age demographic ranges from 45 to 65 plus, but in the last three years, a third of their patients have been between the ages of 19 to 44. “We’re starting to screen at younger ages for diabetes,” she said.

Another reason the disease has become more common stems from the increased obesity rate impacting younger adults and children. The main educational point made in the program “is to pay attention to your diabetes and not sweep it under the rug. Keep your appointments with your doctor; check your blood sugar. If you’re noticing higher numbers, do something about it,” said Wright.

The CDC says 90 to 95 percent of people with diabetes in the U.S. have type two, while just five percent of people have type one.

