Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Increased diabetes rates cause push for more education

UT Health has launched a program devoted to disease education called Diabetes University.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in this country. According to the CDC, cases have risen from 27 million in 2018 to an estimated 37 million. As a result, education about the disease has become the focus of a UT Health program called Diabetes University.

“Just coping with the day-to-day challenges of diabetes and working through some of those issues. We try to help them, you know, just work through that and preventing diabetes-related complications,” said Diabetes Educator Marci Wright.

The program offers self-management training, like learning how to meal plan, incorporate physical activity or monitor blood sugar. They also teach East Texans prevention of diabetes-related complications, information about how their medications work and tips for how to reach their goals.

The program started in the late 1990s through their Tyler clinic and was later offered by telehealth in April of last year, which is when they saw a 41 percent increase in enrollment.

“UT Health East Texas covers a very large service area, and many of these patients just can’t come to Tyler for diabetes education, and so telehealth allows us to reach out to these patients and provide those services,” said Wright.

Wright said the age demographic ranges from 45 to 65 plus, but in the last three years, a third of their patients have been between the ages of 19 to 44. “We’re starting to screen at younger ages for diabetes,” she said.

Another reason the disease has become more common stems from the increased obesity rate impacting younger adults and children. The main educational point made in the program “is to pay attention to your diabetes and not sweep it under the rug. Keep your appointments with your doctor; check your blood sugar. If you’re noticing higher numbers, do something about it,” said Wright.

The CDC says 90 to 95 percent of people with diabetes in the U.S. have type two, while just five percent of people have type one.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Fairfield Lake State Park closes to the public after firm rejects $25M bid from Texas Parks and Wildlife

Latest News

San Augustine Rural Water System issues boil water notice
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator)...
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium
CHRISTUS Health nurse discusses unsettling new stroke trends in younger patients
FILE - A worker arranges food onto plates in the kitchen of a restaurant in New York on Dec....
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says