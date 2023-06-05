Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another day where we’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, with otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you’ve not been lucky enough to get any rain over the last couple of days, the good news is that there are continued chances through pretty much the entire week. I know that while this is good news for some, others are also wondering when their next hot and sunny pool/lake day will be. While we’ll have a chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms through the week, the chance looks lowest on Thursday, with a mostly sunny and warm forecast. This week we’ll see highs generally in the upper 80s and low 90s, though we’ll see cooler spots where there’s more significant cloud coverage and rain. Heading into the weekend, rain chances do increase yet again. Of course, I’ll not be complaining about any early summer forecast where I get to talk about rain (and not drought) and highs around 90-degrees (vs. 100-degrees). Have a great afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

