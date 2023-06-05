Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Monday’s Weather: Afternoon storms possible

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Expect partly cloudy skies today and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and die out by late evening.  The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around in the forecast all week, though the chances will get less and less through Wednesday and Thursday.  Temperatures will continue to be near average this week in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

Latest News

Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
WebXtra: Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
Fox Royale is just starting an ambitious live tour.
Fox Royale to play at free Lufkin concert