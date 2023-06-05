East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and die out by late evening. The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around in the forecast all week, though the chances will get less and less through Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be near average this week in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

