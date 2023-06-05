WATCH: Baltimore police rescue kitten from car engine

From TMX

BALTIMORE, Maryland - A motorist on Route 29 reported that a kitten had run across the road and somehow gotten stuck in the engine.

Sgt. Aaron Miller and PFC Chang Lee responded, and with a little coaxing got the kitten out of the engine, out from under the vehicle, and into the patrol car on the way to the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center!

