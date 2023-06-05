Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Baltimore police rescue kitten from car engine

A motorist on Route 29 reported that a kitten had run across the road and somehow gotten stuck. Credit: Howard County Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Maryland - A motorist on Route 29 reported that a kitten had run across the road and somehow gotten stuck in the engine.

Sgt. Aaron Miller and PFC Chang Lee responded, and with a little coaxing got the kitten out of the engine, out from under the vehicle, and into the patrol car on the way to the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center!

Taylor Swift stopped abruptly during her Chicago show after accidentally swallowing a bug.
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during Chicago show
