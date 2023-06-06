Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Tuesday morning in part to discuss the results of an extended study conducted pertaining to the state and condition of the county’s roads.

“We knew it was bad. We didn’t know it was this bad,” Angelina County Judge Keith Wright said. The study indicated that at least 48 percent of the county’s roads received a “very poor” score regarding their condition.

Angelina County road study results.
Angelina County road study results.(KTRE)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Fairfield Lake State Park closes to the public after firm rejects $25M bid from Texas Parks and Wildlife

Latest News

Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results
A Springdale, PA man captured footage of smokestacks falling near his home after the demolition...
WATCH: Pennsylvania power plant demolished, covers town in debris
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-6-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Another chance for a few afternoon storms today
Late Hawkins High School student called 'creative, talented' by former teacher