Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

A few cooling, afternoon downpours remain in play for deep east Texas

Weather Where You Live
Warming up with a slight chance of receiving a cooling, late day shower and thunderstorm.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Any pockets of rain will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day.  However, there are some small-scale boundaries in place to where a few isolated thunderstorms may persist into the late evening hours to where we will leave the rain chance at 20% tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Small disturbances passing overhead will interact with daytime heating and remnant outflow boundaries to keep our rain and thunderstorm chance at 30% on Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm with highs topping out around the 90-degree mark.

For the back half of the week, our rain chances will drop off to a low-end, 20%, as rain coverage becomes less scattered and more isolated in nature on Thursday and Friday.  In turn, look for daytime highs to climb into the lower 90′s with regularity as we progress into the second weekend of June.

A slightly better chance of rain will briefly return on Saturday at 30% as another disturbance tracks our way, giving us those slightly higher odds for coming across a cooling downpour as we enter the weekend.

It does appear a hotter and drier forecast will take shape from Sunday through early next week as skies go mostly sunny and dry.  In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle 90′s.   When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around one inch in many of our deep east Texas communities.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Firm that bought Fairfield Lake State Park land accuses state of acting in bad faith, attempting to derail its purchase

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-6-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips