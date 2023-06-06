A few cooling, afternoon downpours remain in play for deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Any pockets of rain will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day. However, there are some small-scale boundaries in place to where a few isolated thunderstorms may persist into the late evening hours to where we will leave the rain chance at 20% tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Small disturbances passing overhead will interact with daytime heating and remnant outflow boundaries to keep our rain and thunderstorm chance at 30% on Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm with highs topping out around the 90-degree mark.

For the back half of the week, our rain chances will drop off to a low-end, 20%, as rain coverage becomes less scattered and more isolated in nature on Thursday and Friday. In turn, look for daytime highs to climb into the lower 90′s with regularity as we progress into the second weekend of June.

A slightly better chance of rain will briefly return on Saturday at 30% as another disturbance tracks our way, giving us those slightly higher odds for coming across a cooling downpour as we enter the weekend.

It does appear a hotter and drier forecast will take shape from Sunday through early next week as skies go mostly sunny and dry. In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around one inch in many of our deep east Texas communities.

