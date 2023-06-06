Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say

The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol car this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WGCL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a police dog died of heat stroke during a training exercise this week.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a K-9 named Chase died on Monday while officers were holding an active shooter training exercise at an area high school.

His handler, Officer Neill, attempted life-saving measures, according to the department, but Chase died of heat-related injuries.

Police said officers were training that afternoon while Chase was in a police vehicle with the air conditioning on, but the system malfunctioned.

“At some point after a previous check, the air conditioning system malfunctioned in Officer Neill’s patrol vehicle,” the department said.

Officials shared that their preliminary investigation found that safety systems did not properly activate, and the temperature quickly rose in the vehicle.

“This is a horrible incident, and our investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the vehicle system failures that led to this tragedy,” the police department said.

Chase was a Belgian Malinois born in Hungary in August 2018. He began his career with the department in April 2020 with Officer Neill.

Authorities said K-9 Chase was trained for narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches and evidence recovery.

The police dog was named for fallen police officer Chase Maddox, who died in the line of duty on Feb. 9, 2018.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Vincent Berardi
Body of missing 23-year-old found in Houston County forest
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Firm that bought Fairfield Lake State Park land accuses state of acting in bad faith, attempting to derail its purchase

Latest News

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea