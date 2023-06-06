East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Expect light and variable winds and a mix of clouds and sun today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this afternoon, but any activity will quickly die out this evening. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s. Chances for rain fall through the rest of the week, with only slight chances each afternoon through Friday. This means temperatures will quickly warm into the lower 90s. A slightly better chance for rain is in the forecast late Saturday, but by next week, hot and dry conditions may prevail.

