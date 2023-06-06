Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTVKTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for this Tuesday afternoon. More rain is possible today, though coverage and totals look to be lower than the last few days. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 80s, near 90-degrees. Heading into the evening, rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will cool into the low 80s and 70s. Overnight tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with a low chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The low chance for showers and storms will actually remain in the forecast through the end of the work week, with a higher chance back in the forecast by Saturday. High temperatures this week will run fairly close to normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week and into the weekend. As mentioned a moment ago, we will have a chance for rain in the forecast this weekend, though I still wouldn’t make any decisions on plans at this time. We’ll have a better idea of timing and coverage later this week. Have a great Tuesday.

