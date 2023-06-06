Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Florida phone store robber sobs uncontrollably when apprehended by police

He is accused of robbing a phone repair store with a box over his head before he was apprehended by police.
By Jeremias Berganza/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
From TMX:

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida - A man accused of robbing a phone repair store with a box over his head was apprehended by police.

The surveillance video shows the man, whose name has not been shared, with a shipping box on his head as he breaks into the stores glass countertop and begins to place things from it inside his backpack. As he does it, the box falls off his head, he spins around to keep the video camera from seeing his face, and he flees.

When a police officer apprehended him, he was in the same plaza as the phone repair store. He started weeping as she took him into custody and tried to wrestle away from her. She maintained control of him, and held him until another officer came to assist.

The video was shot by Jeremias Berganza who owns the phone store. He also provided the surveillance video.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

