WATCH: Pennsylvania power plant demolished, covers town in debris

SPRINGDALE, Pennsylvania - A Springdale, PA man captured footage of smokestacks falling near his home after the demolition of a power plant.

The loud explosion from the controlled destruction caused the massive structure to topple over dramatically, and once it crashed to the ground, it sent up a plume of dust and debris that quickly blanketed the surrounding homes. The cameraman posted the footage to Facebook, and he was less than pleased.

“I am just so upset that they only gave us 2 weeks notice with a flyer that said there will be some dust that rain would clean off,” he said in his post. “They should have said a chance of a sand storm may (occur). I would have covered alot more stuff. We were all told we could be outside and watch this.”

He acknowledged in the post that he may have been a little dramatic in the video, and he understood that nothing was literally ruined, but he was still shocked at the severity of the resulting dust cloud.

