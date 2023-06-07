Around 12,000 sandbags distributed in Potter and Randall counties to help flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sandbags have been distributed in Potter and Randall counties to serve as flood barriers that can help prevent water from entering homes.

Mayor Gary Hinders says he’s lived here for 50 years and has never experienced so much rain. He says Lucas Raley, director of planning and development for the city of Canyon, brainstormed the idea of providing sandbags.

“At the very least it could slow the flood or water coming into a house and hopefully prevent that damage by having several sandbags at the entrance or door of your home,” said Hinders.

Mayor Hinders says that the city has seen a demand for sandbags not only for Canyon residents but anyone in need. He is thankful for everyone working to make this a successful operation.

“I love it just the way the community is pulling together. It’s Randall County, the City of Amarillo and the different entities. The Office of Emergency Management have really worked hard to come up with ways to protect our citizens,” said Hinders.

The Texas National Guard has been at the Canyon sandbag production site since Tuesday morning.

“We started at about eight o’clock Monday night. We ran until midnight Tuesday morning. And then we ran two eight hour shifts from yesterday starting at seven and running until 11:00 p.m. last night,” said Reese.

Reese says they’ve gone through a pallet of sandbags so far with more to come.

The city of Amarillo sandbag site is at: Amarillo Civic Center- north parking lot.

The city of Canyon sandbag site is at: Canyon Area Library- north parking lot.

