Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Around 12,000 sandbags distributed in Potter and Randall counties to help flooding

Sandbags are used as flood barriers that can help prevent water from entering homes.
Sandbags are used as flood barriers that can help prevent water from entering homes.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sandbags have been distributed in Potter and Randall counties to serve as flood barriers that can help prevent water from entering homes.

Mayor Gary Hinders says he’s lived here for 50 years and has never experienced so much rain. He says Lucas Raley, director of planning and development for the city of Canyon, brainstormed the idea of providing sandbags.

“At the very least it could slow the flood or water coming into a house and hopefully prevent that damage by having several sandbags at the entrance or door of your home,” said Hinders.

Mayor Hinders says that the city has seen a demand for sandbags not only for Canyon residents but anyone in need. He is thankful for everyone working to make this a successful operation.

“I love it just the way the community is pulling together. It’s Randall County, the City of Amarillo and the different entities. The Office of Emergency Management have really worked hard to come up with ways to protect our citizens,” said Hinders.

The Texas National Guard has been at the Canyon sandbag production site since Tuesday morning.

“We started at about eight o’clock Monday night. We ran until midnight Tuesday morning. And then we ran two eight hour shifts from yesterday starting at seven and running until 11:00 p.m. last night,” said Reese.

Reese says they’ve gone through a pallet of sandbags so far with more to come.

The city of Amarillo sandbag site is at: Amarillo Civic Center- north parking lot.

The city of Canyon sandbag site is at: Canyon Area Library- north parking lot.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Alto man killed in tree-trimming incident
Clockwise, beginning top left: Collins, Brooks, J. Lewis, O. Lewis
Grand jury indicts 4 men accused in fatal Lufkin parking lot shooting
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Latest News

Ryder, 12, shares with us a long list of his favorite things to do at the park
Ryder ready to share zest of life, hobbies with parents who will give him forever home
Water main break
Water service expected to return to Lufkin customers within next several hours
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug...
Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges
Gladewater Round-Up kicks off 86th year of rodeo fun Wednesday
Great Texas Balloon Race founder discusses largest event to date