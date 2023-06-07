Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters

Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.(Lake Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (Gray News) - A dog in Ohio has finally found a forever home after spending more than five years at area animal shelters.

According to the Lake Humane Society, Hershel, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was officially adopted this week after spending over 2,000 days waiting to find a home.

“This lovable boy has finally been adopted into a forever home! And just in time for his 7th birthday,” shelter representatives shared on Wednesday.

The animal care team said Hershel spent the last week in a foster-to-adopt program where he was able to settle in with his new family and surroundings.

“He is already very loved, spoiled, and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy,” shelter representatives said.

The 6-year-old pup had been calling the Lake Humane Society home since April.

Rescuers said Hershel was living outdoors in horrible conditions when he was initially taken in at the age of 1.

“He was skin and bones, shivering and scared,” shelter representatives shared. “A medical examination confirmed that Hershel was severely frostbitten and was close to starvation.”

The shelter team said it didn’t happen overnight, but they were able to get Hershel back into good health while he waited to be adopted.

Volunteers at the shelter also said they were taking him out on experiences, like sleepovers at their houses, until he found a home.

And now he can continue his adventures with his new family.

“We could not be more thankful for all those who helped share Hershel’s story! Without you all, Hershel’s humans might have never known that they were the ones he’s been waiting for!” shelter representatives said.

Hershel will be celebrating his seventh birthday on June 20.

