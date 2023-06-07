A few drenching thunderstorms will persist through the mid-evening hours in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Scattered, drenching thunderstorms associated with a storm complex in northeast Texas will continue to migrate southward, impacting a handful of deep east Texas communities into the late afternoon, early evening hours.

Like most summer storms, our main threats will be drenching downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds upward to 40 mph in a few locales.

Any pockets of rain will be subsiding this evening once we lose the heating of the day. However, there are some small-scale boundaries in place to where a few isolated thunderstorms may persist into the late evening hours to where we will leave the rain chance at 20% tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Small disturbances passing overhead will interact with daytime heating and remnant outflow boundaries to keep our rain and thunderstorm chance at 30% on Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm with highs topping out around the 90-degree mark on Thursday afternoon.

Friday’s rain chance will drop off to 20%, which means most areas will stay dry. In return, look for daytime highs to top out in the lower 90′s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies to end the week.

A slightly better chance of rain and thunderstorms will briefly return on Saturday at 40% as another disturbance tracks our way, giving us those slightly higher odds for coming across a cooling downpour as we enter the weekend.

It does appear a hotter and drier forecast will take shape from Sunday through early next week as skies go mostly sunny and dry. In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out over the century mark for the first time this summer, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas.

