Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start, but temperatures will once again warm quickly today, reaching the lower 90s for the next few afternoons.  A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon through the end of the week.  Temperatures each afternoon will reach the lower 90s, but those areas that see an isolated shower will cool off quickly in the evening.  Then, a better chance for rain is in the forecast for late Saturday afternoon and evening.  Chances for rain fade away Sunday and with lots of sunshine and south winds picking up, temperatures will rise quickly next week.  Expect highs to reach the mid 90s for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand
Tina Turner
Lufkin Cotton Club, Lewis Motel hold connection to Tina Turner
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and collected about 271 plants.
Angelina County deputies confiscate more than 250 marijuana plants

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-7-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 6-7-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A few cooling, afternoon downpours remain in play for deep east Texas
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast