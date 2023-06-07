East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start, but temperatures will once again warm quickly today, reaching the lower 90s for the next few afternoons. A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon through the end of the week. Temperatures each afternoon will reach the lower 90s, but those areas that see an isolated shower will cool off quickly in the evening. Then, a better chance for rain is in the forecast for late Saturday afternoon and evening. Chances for rain fade away Sunday and with lots of sunshine and south winds picking up, temperatures will rise quickly next week. Expect highs to reach the mid 90s for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.