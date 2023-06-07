Polk County cell tower burglary leads to arrest of 3, warrant issued for fourth person on drug charges

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and is looking for a third, in connection with a cell tower break-in and theft on Tuesday. A child was also taken into CPS custody following the arrest.

When a deputy arrived at the cell tower site off of Hwy 59 north, just north of Livingston, he saw that a fence had been cut. He saw a trail in a wooded area leading away from the site, and followed the trail. He ended up at a home off of Warren Scott Lane. He said he saw items used to break in to the tower site, as well as an unidentified item that was taken from the site.

The deputy located people in the home. One was Jared Lee Schanfish, who was found to possess some methamphetamine.

More deputies arrived with a search warrant as a result, allowing them to search the home and the property. They found that the home belongs to Clifford Glenn Scott. Scott was not at the scene.

Also found inside the residence deputies found Melissa Outland and William Choate, Jr. Choate’s toddler daughter was also in the home.

A large quantity of meth was located in the residence, as well as some fentanyl, according to the deputies.

William Choate, Jr., Jared Schanfish, and Melissa Outland are in the Polk County Jail. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Jared Schanfish was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1B, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

Melissa Outland was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled in penalty group 1/1B in an amount greater than 200 grams but less then 400 grams.

William Choate, Jr., was charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 200 grams, less than 400 grams, as well as abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence.

The three were booked into the Polk County Jail. CPS was contacted on behalf of the child, and the sheriff says she is now in the care of a responsible party.

There is now a warrant out for the homeowner, Clifford Glenn Scott, for possession of controlled substances. Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Scott related to this case.

