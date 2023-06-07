Rusk State Hospital completes $200M renovation

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk State Hospital had its grand opening on Wednesday following a $200 million renovation.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission celebrated the opening of the patient complex and administration building, which was built with part of the $3.2 billion in funding which has been allocated to state hospital projects since 2017.

The construction of the new psychiatric facility is a monumental accomplishment for East Texas. Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young and Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto, both with Texas Health and Human Services, attribute the success to the vision state leaders had.

“We are the implementers, and we strive to faithfully implement the work that the governor and legislature has given to us,” Young said.

The 200-bed complex has 100 beds allocated to the maximum-security unit. Alletto said that this unit was of great importance to the project.

“We do need to have not only increased maximum security units, but a higher quality setting for maximum security units.”

The new facility includes many amenities for patients, including a theater, music room, beauty salon, library, gym, and greenhouse. It’s intended to give specialized care required by the hundreds of people who they serve each year.

“This hospital really represents a place where we can serve those most vulnerable, most complex needs,” Alletto said. “What we hope to see is shorter stays, people getting to that therapeutic level faster, fewer injuries for staff and for patients, and really, it’s a beacon of hope.”

The century-old hospital has provided psychiatric services to people in 36 counties throughout the region since opening in 1919. Today’s grand opening marks a historic day.

“Tomorrow is our celebration of our very first commitment into the hospital, and so we couldn’t have a better time to open this modern, therapeutic facility that really is a model for our state,” Alletto said.

The hospital will have private rooms, common activity areas, and natural lighting to promote recovery and healing.

