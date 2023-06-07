Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy has new baseball coach

Coach Brunner is new head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy
Coach Brunner is new head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - VJ Bunner, head baseball coach for Diboll has announced that he has accepted the position of head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy.

We were with Coach Bunner just weeks ago as the team prepared for West. Now the team would not make it past the semi-regional round, but that’s still pretty deep in the post season. Last year he lead the Lumberjacks all the way to the state semifinals. So it’s no surprise as to why Legacy sought him out. Coach Bunner did release a statement saying.

“Diboll has been a very special place to me and my family. I’ve been blessed to have coached some of the best kids, not just baseball wise, but respectful, hard working and genuine kids. I’ve made friendships with so many parents that will hopefully last a lifetime.”

He went on to say…”It’s always emotional to leave such a great school and kids, but I’m also excited for the new challenge. I’m excited to get to work with my players and hopefully keep growing young men through this game.”

